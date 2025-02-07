UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 124.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 21,710.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $14.28 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

