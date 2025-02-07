Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour Stock Down 3.3 %

UA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 1,253,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -171.20 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,879 shares of company stock valued at $508,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.