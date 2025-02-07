UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.33 and last traded at $47.66, with a volume of 4535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.69.

UniCredit Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniCredit stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Free Report) by 331.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in UniCredit were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

