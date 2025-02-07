Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
Universal Logistics Price Performance
Shares of ULH opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
