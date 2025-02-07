Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

