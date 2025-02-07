Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of URC opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.69. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

