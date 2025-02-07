Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $115.31 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.