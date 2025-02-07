Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

