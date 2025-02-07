Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.