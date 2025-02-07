Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VB stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.52 and its 200-day moving average is $239.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.11 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.