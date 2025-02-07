Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,089,000 after buying an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $293.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

