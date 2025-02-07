Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 485.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $557.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $450.99 and a 52 week high of $561.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

