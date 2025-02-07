Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $557.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.09.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.