Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $189.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $167.27 and a 12 month high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.