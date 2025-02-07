Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.