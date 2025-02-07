Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%.
Viasat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 3,537,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Viasat has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.
Insider Activity at Viasat
In related news, EVP Mark J. Miller sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $32,824.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,732.71. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on VSAT
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.