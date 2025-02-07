VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:HEJD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00376.

VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HEJD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. VictoryShares Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

