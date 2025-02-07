VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Dividend of $0.03

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VSMV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.89. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

