Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) vs. Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Critical Comparison

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) and Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viracta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Procaps Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Procaps Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viracta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.06 million ($1.10) -0.01 Procaps Group $409.92 million 0.26 $42.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Procaps Group has higher revenue and earnings than Viracta Therapeutics.

This table compares Viracta Therapeutics and Procaps Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viracta Therapeutics N/A -1,899.61% -114.21% Procaps Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viracta Therapeutics and Procaps Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viracta Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Procaps Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Viracta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 31,053.85%. Given Viracta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viracta Therapeutics is more favorable than Procaps Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Viracta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Procaps Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Viracta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir. The company's Nana-val is in various ongoing clinical trials, including NAVAL-1, an open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Its product pipeline also includes vecabrutinib, a clinical-stage product candidate; and VRx-510, a preclinical product candidate. The company is headquartered in Cardiff, California.

About Procaps Group

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group S.A. develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory. It also provides drugs for hospital use, such as antibiotic, blood clot, personal protective equipment, immunosuppressant, oncology, and analgesics products. In addition, the company offers over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products through a portfolio on approximately eight therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, skin care, cough and cold, analgesics, urological, vitamins, minerals, and supplements in the categories of antibiotics, anti-infective, anti-parasitic, cardiovascular, feminine care, cutaneous antimycotic, pain killers, gastro intestinal, hormonals, metabolic, endocrine, nervous system, ophthalmic, osteoarticular, respiratory, diet supplements, and vitamins and minerals. Further, it provides blood glucose meters, telemonitoring products, oral anti-diabetics products, cosmeceuticals, insulin delivery systems, and other diabetes solutions; and contract drug development and manufacturing services to third party pharmaceutical companies, specializing in soft gelatin capsule technologies. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.