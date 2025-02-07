Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 31,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Visa by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.76 and a 200 day moving average of $294.76. The company has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

