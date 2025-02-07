VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 21,200 shares trading hands.
VPR Brands Trading Down 12.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
