Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $826.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.