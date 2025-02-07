Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.51. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
