Wells Fargo & Company Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $57.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded BILL from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

BILL stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.49, a PEG ratio of 164.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. BILL has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $23,310. This trade represents a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in BILL by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

