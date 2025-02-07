Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.19 and last traded at $140.43, with a volume of 174401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Get Welltower alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Welltower by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.