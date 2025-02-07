Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WERN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

