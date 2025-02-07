Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 1.48%.
Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of WERN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $42.48.
Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Werner Enterprises Company Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
