Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,520 ($68.65) and last traded at GBX 5,401.46 ($67.17), with a volume of 3345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,330 ($66.29).

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,626.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,796.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,761.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

