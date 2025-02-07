White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 24.72%.
Shares of WTM traded up $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,985.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,583.65 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,921.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
