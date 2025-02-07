Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 69304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Down 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.04.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

