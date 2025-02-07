Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
