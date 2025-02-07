William Allan Corp Buys 1,530 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

William Allan Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of William Allan Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 66,909.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $713,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,744,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,703,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $435.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $628.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.93.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

