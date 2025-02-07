William Allan Corp Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

