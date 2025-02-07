Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.8% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $5,696,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,000. This trade represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.02, for a total value of $541,951.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,223.20. This represents a 61.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,798 shares of company stock valued at $119,826,444 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ COIN opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.83. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

