Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,434 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Samsara comprises about 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Samsara were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Samsara by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,777.82. This trade represents a 32.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,225,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,357,117.80. The trade was a 15.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549,936 shares of company stock valued at $75,624,852 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $57.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

