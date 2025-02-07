Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insider Edward J. Wehmer Purchases 417 Shares

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $10,491.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,302.56. This represents a 19.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $130.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 28,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.