Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Trading 17.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($18.65) and last traded at GBX 1,497 ($18.62). 2,000,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,198,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271 ($15.81).

Wizz Air Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,400.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 200 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

