WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

WK Kellogg has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WK Kellogg to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KLG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.47. 579,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,142. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.71. WK Kellogg has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $24.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,200. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG)

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.