XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price objective (up previously from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPeng

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of XPEV opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,703.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.