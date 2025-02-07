XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Get XPeng alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of XPEV opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,703.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in XPeng by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.