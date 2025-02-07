XPO (NYSE:XPO) Announces Earnings Results

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21, Zacks reports. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%.

XPO Stock Up 7.8 %

XPO stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. XPO has a 1-year low of $97.03 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

