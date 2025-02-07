Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 25 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after buying an additional 248,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,012.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,831.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,161.73.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

