Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 866.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.49 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

