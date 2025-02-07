Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 928,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider John Landers sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $100,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,401.60. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,631 shares of company stock worth $4,550,459. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

