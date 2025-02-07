YANKCOM Partnership Acquires Shares of 863 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,651,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,555,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after purchasing an additional 90,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after acquiring an additional 491,005 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after acquiring an additional 239,661 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,085,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.71 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

