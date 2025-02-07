YANKCOM Partnership Invests $120,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

