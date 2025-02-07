YANKCOM Partnership Invests $31,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 761,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156,698 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 76,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,318 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.36. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,442,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

