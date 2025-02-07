Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Shares of Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised Yara International ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

