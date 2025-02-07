Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,096,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 299,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

