Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average of $237.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.56 and a 12 month high of $263.05.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. This represents a 10.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

