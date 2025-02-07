Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.31 and a 200-day moving average of $357.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.32, for a total value of $6,109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,614 shares of company stock worth $47,868,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

Read Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.